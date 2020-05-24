Advanced search

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 07:32 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 24 May 2020

Here’s another of our regular quizzes to help you check out your sporting knowledge!

The PA news agency has put together a quiz to probe your powers of recall.

Q1. Who is top of the Guinness Six Nations table, with the competition on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Q2. Who is the only man to posthumously be awarded the Formula One World Championship?

Q3. Great Britain’s Jonathan Edwards still holds the triple jump world record with his leap in 1995, but what distance did he jump? a) 16.29m b) 17.29m c) 18.29m.

Q4. Which striker scored the first ever Premier League goal on the opening weekend of the competition in 1992?

Q5. In cricket, Australia’s famous Boxing Day Test is traditionally held in which city?

Q6. Since winning the French Open at his first attempt in 2005, how many matches has Rafael Nadal lost on court at Roland Garros?

Q7. In darts, how many world championships has Phil Taylor won?

Q8. Jack Laugher is an Olympic gold medallist in which sport?

Q9. The Players Championship, known as golf’s unofficial fifth major, is held at which course?

Q10. How many clubs have played in every single Premier League season?

Q11. Which former Formula One driver won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2018 and 2019?

Q12. Jonny Wilkinson finished his rugby union career with which club?

Q13. Which batsman holds the record for the highest innings score in first-class cricket?

Q14. Where will the 2024 summer Olympics be held?

Q15. Former Italy forward Francesco Totti spent his entire club career with which side?

Q16. Which nation did Team GB’s women beat in the final of the hockey at the 2016 Rio Olympics?

Q17. In golf, who is the reigning Masters champion?

Q18. Laser, Finn and 49er are all events in which Olympic sport?

Q19. In which decade did the World Snooker Championship move to its current home, The Crucible in Sheffield?

Q20. The Formula One Canadian Grand Prix is held at a track named after which former Ferrari driver?

Q21. Who is due to captain Team Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup?

Q22. Which goalkeeper holds the unwanted record of having played the most Champions League matches without winning the competition?

Q23. What is the name of the tallest fence on the Grand National course at Aintree?

Q24. Which county have won the most domestic English Twenty20 matches, the third-highest total in the world?

Q25. In what year were Leeds relegated from the Premier League?

And those all-important answers

Answers: 1) England. 2) Jochen Rindt. 3) c - 18.29m. 4) Brian Deane (Sheffield United). 5) Melbourne. 6) Two. 7) 16. 8) Diving. 9) TPC Sawgrass. 10) Six. 11) Fernando Alonso. 12) Toulon. 13) Brian Lara (501* for Warwickshire). 14) Paris. 15) Roma. 16) Holland. 17) Tiger Woods. 18) Sailing. 19) 1970s. 20) Gilles Villeneuve. 21) Padraig Harrington. 22) Gianluigi Buffon. 23) The Chair. 24) Lancashire. 25) 2004.

