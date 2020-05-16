Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Fallon Sherrock in action PA Wire/PA Images

Here’s our latest quiz offering. How much do you know about sport in general? The answers follow question 25. Good luck – and no cheating!

1. Who did Fallon Sherrock beat to make history in the first round of the 2019 PDC World Darts Championship?

2. Who is the coach of Castleford Tigers?

3. Where do Worcestershire play their home cricket matches?

4. How old was David Beckham when he retired from football in 2013?

5. Who won the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup?

6. How many red balls are on a snooker table at the start of a frame?

7. Who has made the most Premier League appearances?

8. What nationality is Novak Djokovic?

9. How many tries were scored in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final?

10. What round did Anthony Joshua knock out Dillian White in 2015?

11. Who won the Golden Ball at the 2019 Women’s football World Cup?

12. At which club did Dele Alli start his career?

13. Who are the current NBA champions?

14. How many did Jack Leach score in the second innings of the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019?

15. What is the biggest checkout in darts?

16. What year did Andy Murray reach ATP number one?

17. Who won Great Britain’s first parallel bars gold medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart?

18. Where was England cricket Test captain Joe Root born?

19. England rugby union flanker Maro Itoje plays for which Gallagher Premiership side?

20. How many Premier League goals has Wayne Rooney scored?

21. Who was the last female to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

22. Who did England beat in the semi-finals of the 2003 Rugby World Cup?

23. Which NFL team has Tom Brady just signed for?

24. How many Olympic gold medals did Sir Chris Hoy win?

25. How many seconds did it take for Conor McGregor to knock out Jose Aldo in 2015?

And those all-important answers...

Answers: 1) Ted Evetts. 2) Daryl Powell. 3) New Road. 4) 38. 5) Al Boum Photo. 6) 15. 7) Gareth Barry. 8) Serbian. 9) Two. 10) Seventh. 11) Megan Repinoe. 12) MK Dons. 13) Toronto Raptors. 14) One run. 15) 170. 16) 2016. 17) Joe Fraser. 18) Sheffield. 19) Saracens. 20) 208. 21) Zara Phillips. 22) France. 23) Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 24) Six. 25) 13.