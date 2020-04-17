Advanced search

Sports Quiz - How good is your general sporting knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 18:37 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:37 17 April 2020

Sports Quiz header

Sports Quiz header

Archant

It’s Quiz time once again - 30 questiosn for you to consider...

Here is our latest quiz offering - the answers can be found after the 30th and final question.

1. Which country hosted the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

2. Who was named player of the tournament?

3. In what year did England win netball gold at the Commonwealth Games?

4. The tennis centre that hosts the US Open is named after which former player?

5. What is the nickname for Essex County Cricket Club’s limited-overs team?

6. Which club holds the record for most Scottish Premier League titles?

7. Which US state is home to the Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild and Twins?

8. In 2005, South African winger Tonderai Chavhanga scored six tries in a Test match against which country?

9. Who was the number one NBA draft pick in 2003?

10. How old was Michael Schumacher when he retired from Formula One in 2012?

11. Sir Stirling Moss won how many British Grands Prix?

12. Who did Moss finish second behind in the F1 drivers’ championship on three occasions, leading the Briton to describe him as “the best Formula One driver of his day”?

13. Former England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti is the second-most capped player for which Premier League side?

14. What nickname did team-mate Ron Tindall give Bonetti?

15. Who beat Doug Sanders in a play-off to win the 1970 Open Championship at St Andrews?

16. England wing Jonny May will leave Leicester Tigers for which Premiership Rugby club?

17. Who was the commentator that said: “England have won the World Cup, by the barest of margins” during the 2019 Cricket World Cup?

18. Adam Peaty is an Olympic champion in which swimming discipline?

19. Which sport is played at Citi Field?

20. Who are the reigning NHL Stanley Cup champions?

21. In which year did Australian former Formula One driver Mark Webber win the British Grand Prix?

22. Who defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Australian Open?

23. Which club finished runners-up to Manchester City in the 2019 Premier League?

24. In doing so, what record did they break?

25. Which club did former English rugby player Jonny Wilkinson begin his career with?

26. In 2008, Wilkinson became the highest international points-scorer. Who did he overtake?

27. How many NBA championships has Kevin Durant won?

28. Which US golf course hosts The Masters?

29. How many Masters titles has Tiger Woods won?

30. In which year did he win his first?

Answers: 1. France; 2. Megan Rapinoe; 3. 2018 4. Billie Jean King; 5. Essex Eagles; 6. Rangers (54); 7. Minnestoa 8. Uruguay; 9. LeBron James; 10. 43; 11. Two; 12. Juan Manuel Fangio; 13. Chelsea; 14. The Cat; 15. Jack Nicklaus; 16. Gloucester; 17. Ian Smith; 18. Breastroke; 19. Baseball; 20. St Louis Blues; 21. 2012; 22. Dominic Thiem; 23. Liverpool; 24. Highest points total for a second-placed team (97); 25. Newcastle Falcons; 26. Neil Jenkins; 27. Two; 28. Augusta National Golf Club; 29. Five; 30. 1997.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launchpad launches ‘meals on wheels’ for Budleigh’s isolated residents

Launchpad's meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

Devon councillors urge MPs to press for a regional approach to tackling Covid-19

Otter Valley councillor Claire Wright

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launchpad launches ‘meals on wheels’ for Budleigh’s isolated residents

Launchpad's meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

Devon councillors urge MPs to press for a regional approach to tackling Covid-19

Otter Valley councillor Claire Wright

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sports Quiz - How good is your general sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

Exmouth Town’s youngest section so looking forward to stepping up an age group

Exmouth Town Under-8s during the 2019/20 season that was brought to an early end by the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devon Air Ambulance steps up road transport service as helicopters remain grounded

A 4x4 vehicle used by Devon Air Ambulance. Picture: Devon Air Ambulance
Drive 24