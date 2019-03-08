Southwood stars in narrow defeat for Exmouth Town Under-12s

Exmouth Town Under-12s made a losing start to the new Exeter & District Youth League season after suffering a 2-0 defeat away at Exeter Arrows.

However, there was enough in the performance to suggest that the Town youngsters will go on and enjoy a good season for they gave as good as they got from first whistle to last and were left travelling home feeling that they had done enough in the game to have got something out of it!

The home side had one single shot on the Town goal in the first half - and scored! For much of the half it was Town on the front foot and Taylor Chidgey twice went close after fine approach play from strike partner Jago Nicholls while Barney Badger had a long-range effort which went just wide. Indeed, such was the Town dominance that goalkeeper Charlie McFarlane was a spectator for much of the first half, only being called into action a couple of times, coming off his line well to make a number of good stops.

After the break there was more of the same with Town asking the questions, defending well, when they had too, and playing on the front foot at every opportunity.

Benji Brown was a key influence in the Town midfield, but, as the team pushed on in an attempt to fond an equalising goal they left gaps at the back and were punished by a clinical finish from the home side to seal the Town fate. In the second half, Jack Colvin made a couple of excellent saves as chances were created at both ends of the pitch.

Frazer Southwood, who impressed throughout, was named the Town Man of the Match.