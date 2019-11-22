Advanced search

Southwood stars for battling Town U12s at Heavitree

PUBLISHED: 09:52 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 22 November 2019

Exmouth Town Under-12s were beaten 5-1 when they met Heavitree United in an Exeter & District Youth League game.

Having not played for three weeks, and also being without four regular players, Town began well and showed great composure in the opening exchanges.

However, the Heavies took the lead when they made the most of some sluggishness in the Town back line and it was 2-0 five minutes later with Town glovesman Charlie McFarland, who had already made a series of fine saves, unable to keep out another clinical finish.

The Heavies netted again from the penalty spot and the teams trooped off at the break with a 3-0 lead. Town made a good start to the second half and passed the ball well. Some excellent foot work from Mikey Simpson set up a chance for Jago Nichols, who saw his effort flash just wide. Heavitree hit back and bagged a fourth despite a great effort from Town's second-half goalkeeper Jack Colvin.

A fifth goal followed, but Town kept battling away and it was no more than they deserved when Ewan Schaechter found Otto Salih and the midfielder sent Jago Nichols through to score a well-deserved consolation goal.

The Town Man of the Match award went to Frazer Southwood for his hard work at the back and relentless tackling.

