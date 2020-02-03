Advanced search

Southwood stars as Exmouth Town U12s share four goals with Honiton Chargers

PUBLISHED: 10:45 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 03 February 2020

Exmouth Town Under-12s in their smart new rain proof jackets that have been sponsored by Exmouth business League of Gentlemen Barbers. Richard Allison from the business is seen handing over one of the tops to Town Under-12s manager Nick Badger. Picture: EXM OUTH TOWN FC

Exmouth Town Under-12s shared four goals with visiting Honiton Chargers in a thrilling Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

Town began well and scored first, making the most of a mix-up in the Chargers defence with Otto Salih providing the assist for a Mikey Simpson shot from the edge of the area to make it 1-0.

Honiton hit back well, but were denied in a number of promising attacks by some splendid defending from Frazer Southwood and Barney Badger.

The second goal was a close range finish from Town Taylor Chidgey ho pounced after a Mawgan Sharp effort was parried by the goalkeeper.

It was Honiton who made the stronger start to the second half. Their left winger came more into the game and it was he who scored a splendid goal to halve the deficit for his side.

Buoyed by the goal Honiton went in search of a second and began to 'get on top'. Town responded by introducing Charlie McFarlane on as fresh legs up top and he and Chidgey, well supported by the midfield trio of Benji Brown, Salih and Sharp, posed a real threat on the counter.

However, Honiton netted again with the same impressive left winger the scorer. Town were clearly tiring, but they continued to carry a threat on the break and Sharp was denied by a stunning save from the opposition goalkeeper.

The game switched quickly to the other end of the pitch where Honiton won a penalty, but much to the relief of both home players and supporters, the spot kick was put wide of the mark and honours finished even at 2-2. In terms of the Man of the Match award, Town central defender Fraser Southwood took the accolade for his team while the impressive two goal flying winger took the Honiton honours.

