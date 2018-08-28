Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

No action for the Cockles or Exmouth Town on a soggy December Saturday

PUBLISHED: 11:19 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:57 17 December 2018

Football

Football

Archant

The third Saturday of December was certainly a ‘Soggy Saturday’ as far as local sport is concerned.

Exmouth RFC had a real effort at trying to get their South West Premier home game against Drybrook on – they had a work party with wellington boots band forks working the surface of the Imperial Ground pitch, but the elements defeated them!

The other Premier Division game to be off was the one at Newton Abbot and they, like the Cockles, will try again this coming Saturday (December 22).

The matches that were played in the section saw the ‘juggernaut’ that is Bournemouth win away again, this time they won 16-7 at Barnstaple, while the other four matches were all won by the home side’s with wins for Ivybridge, Maidenhead, Old Patesians and Weston-super-Mare.

Withycombe managed to get their Tribute Cornwall and Devon game on, but it ended in another defeat as Plymouth Argaum departed Raleigh Park having won 12-5.

In football, Exmouth Town’s South West Premier Division game at Torpoint Athletic was an early casualty on a day that saw just one of the days scheduled seven top flight games – that the one at St Austell who won 3-2 against visiting Newquay – while the Eastern Division lost all seven games and just of the six in the Western Division were played.

Town are in action this coming Saturday with what looks a terrific contest as they receive Cornish power-house Bodmin Town to Southern Road for a 2-15pm kick-off, slightly earlier than the usual Saturday afternoon start time, but owing to the on-going problems the club is having with the Sotuhern Road floodlights.

pm kick-off. It’s the first of two home games in succession – and both promise to be real ‘crackers’ as Town also host an in-form Cullompton Rangers on Boxing Day morning (11am).

The Macron Devon and Exeter League fixture list was al but wiped out by the rain. There had been 55 league and county cup matches set to be played and just two survived – matches at Ottery St Mary – who claimed an eighth straight Division Three win with a 6-1 Washbrook Meadow win over Newton St Cyres while the other match played was at Kenn Valley United where the Division Seven basement side lost a 12th straight game – this time going down 4-2 to visiting Culm United Reserves.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Exmouth home cook takes menu to national final

Sue's main - Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Sweet Potato Puree, braised vegetables and a cider sauce. Picture: Teflon.

Exmouth hotelier cleared of fraud charge

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.

Exmouth’s original waterfront and Rolle Road fire detailed in new fundraising history book

Ian Dowell has written another book detailing the history of Exmouth. Picture: Ian Dowell

Exmouth’s Ursula, who learned to read at the age of 87, gets national recognition

Ursula Shepherd, 89, has been named on a list of learning disability and autism 'leaders' for 2018. Picture: Shared Living South West

Most Read

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police, lifeboat and coastguards search for missing man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Headteacher praised as school earns Good Oftsed rating

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are taking all the produce’: Egg stand holder installs cameras to battle thieves

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh Chess Club team edged out in North Devon

A generic picture

Exmouth Harriers celebrate another terrific year

The Exmouth Harriers Christmas 2018 Awards Evening (left to right) club chairman Anthony Hatchard, Nicola Kelly, Ray Elston, Susan Hill and Rob Ellis. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Five clubs and a putter success for Chris Abraham

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5399. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Council ‘never’ uses ‘settlement agreements to gag people’, claims leader

Compromise agreements include confidentiality clauses which prevent employees from talking publicly or to the press about their reasons for leaving or the circumstances under which they left.. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth RNLI benefits from charity casino night

Front Row left to right : Georgia Pidgeon, Jemma Harlow, Josh Pidgeon presenting a cheque to Exmouth RNLI Coxswain, Steve Hockings-Thompson, Beach Pub Events Organiser, Jaqui Dye and Alfie Pidgeon. Back row, various members of the Lifeboat Crew.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists