No action for the Cockles or Exmouth Town on a soggy December Saturday

Football Archant

The third Saturday of December was certainly a ‘Soggy Saturday’ as far as local sport is concerned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth RFC had a real effort at trying to get their South West Premier home game against Drybrook on – they had a work party with wellington boots band forks working the surface of the Imperial Ground pitch, but the elements defeated them!

The other Premier Division game to be off was the one at Newton Abbot and they, like the Cockles, will try again this coming Saturday (December 22).

The matches that were played in the section saw the ‘juggernaut’ that is Bournemouth win away again, this time they won 16-7 at Barnstaple, while the other four matches were all won by the home side’s with wins for Ivybridge, Maidenhead, Old Patesians and Weston-super-Mare.

Withycombe managed to get their Tribute Cornwall and Devon game on, but it ended in another defeat as Plymouth Argaum departed Raleigh Park having won 12-5.

In football, Exmouth Town’s South West Premier Division game at Torpoint Athletic was an early casualty on a day that saw just one of the days scheduled seven top flight games – that the one at St Austell who won 3-2 against visiting Newquay – while the Eastern Division lost all seven games and just of the six in the Western Division were played.

Town are in action this coming Saturday with what looks a terrific contest as they receive Cornish power-house Bodmin Town to Southern Road for a 2-15pm kick-off, slightly earlier than the usual Saturday afternoon start time, but owing to the on-going problems the club is having with the Sotuhern Road floodlights.

pm kick-off. It’s the first of two home games in succession – and both promise to be real ‘crackers’ as Town also host an in-form Cullompton Rangers on Boxing Day morning (11am).

The Macron Devon and Exeter League fixture list was al but wiped out by the rain. There had been 55 league and county cup matches set to be played and just two survived – matches at Ottery St Mary – who claimed an eighth straight Division Three win with a 6-1 Washbrook Meadow win over Newton St Cyres while the other match played was at Kenn Valley United where the Division Seven basement side lost a 12th straight game – this time going down 4-2 to visiting Culm United Reserves.