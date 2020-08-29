Advanced search

Soccersixes looking for one more team to join Exmouth League

PUBLISHED: 06:54 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:54 29 August 2020

Archant

Soccersixes operate a 6aside league on a Tuesday night at the Exmouth College 3G Pitch.

The league runs weekly and is open to any standard and currently there is one space available for any teams who want to enter a team.

Games are 40 minutes long and qualified referees are present to referee the league.

It’s easy to enter a team, there is no entry fee, players have to be over 16 and a team captain can get six to eight players together and register at www.soccersixes.net or call 07969 634304.

Thanks to the volunteering of Soccersixes staff and referees, through lockdown the 6aside league managed to raise and donate £2,025 to the NHS.

The 6aside league provider who usually operate 6aside leagues outdoors on 3G pitches decided during lockdown to help the NHS and to therefore operate an e-soccer online FIFA gaming tournament and raised the £2,025 with all profit going to the NHS.

