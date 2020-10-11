Slater at the treble as Brixington Blues Under-13s win well

Brixington Blues U13s celebrate an Evan Slater goal in their win over Exeter Panthers. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-13s were 4-1 winners when they took on Exeter Panthers in an Exeter & District Youth League game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blues began with a high tempo and were denied an early goal after some neat approach play by Finley Elvin created a shooting opportunity for Brodie Frazer who was kept out by some good defending.

Sam Robbins, making his debut, impressed in the early exchanges and looks a welcome addition to the Blues squad.

Rohullah Mohammedi and Alex Haggerty then combined to provide a chance for Connor Yabsley who was denied by a fine save.

At the other end of the pitch Blues glovesman Harry Meaden made a fine save and, when play switched to the opposite end of the pitch, Fraser Hossack, Rory MacDonald and Haggerty combined before skipper Evan Slater saw a shot saved and half-time arrived with the game still seeking an opening goal.

Panthers started the second half on the front foot, but good defending from Sam Robbins, Billy McBryan, Alfie Hurst and Fraser Hossack, kept them at arms length.

Blues broke the deadlock with Slater taking a pass from Haggerty before finding the back of the net.

Two minutes later and Slater scored again, this time tucking home a cross from Finley Elvin.

With Blues the dominant force it was no surprise when they got a third and once again it was young Slater who was the scorer with the assist again down to Haggerty.

Panthers hit back, but the three goal margin was swiftly restored with a fine team goal!

McBryan, Hurst, Woodhall, Slater and Mohammedi, were all involved in the build-up prior to Brodie Frazer completing the scoring.

The Blues Man of the Match award went to Fraser Hossack for his superb shift in the defence.

Blues management of Shaun Slater and Dave Haggerty were delighted with what their young team served up against a very good Exeter Panthers outfit.