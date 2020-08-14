Slack strike nets Town Reserves draw in pre-season game at Elmore

Exmouth Town Reserves shared four goals with hosts Elmore in a pre-season game played under floodlights in Mid Devon.

Elmore, who had defeated Bideford 1-0 earlier in the week were always going to provide a tough challenge for the young Town second string.

And so they were, with the home side, including in their ranks former Town first team player Mike Humphries, taking a 2-0 lead.

A Morgan Cullen penalty fired Town back into the contest and it was no more than they deserved when Finnley Slack levelled things up in the final quarter of a terrific game of football.