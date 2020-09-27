Skipper Worthington is spot on as Town Under-18s win at Hatherleigh

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-18s had to dig deep to net the three Devon U18 League points they banked from their 2-1 win at Hatherleigh.

Town made a confident start and dominated the first third of the contest, but failed to capitalise on some promising situations.

The home side grew into the game and it was they who struck first. The second half began with Town introducing 15-year-old Finn Glanfield to complement the midfield pairing of Charlie Skinner and Alfie Gillard and the three quickly gelled.

Young Glanfield did not look out of place amongst older players and his performance spoke volumes for the production line of youth talent coming through the ranks at Southern Road.

However, for all their endeavour, Town continued to trail and, as the clock ticked down, the management team opted for a more direct 4/4/2 approach and this switch worked a treat!

Town launched wave after wave of attacks and levelled when left back Thomas King struck a superb effort from fully 25-yards.

Once level, Town went in search of the winner and it duly arrived, albeit from the penalty spot with skipper Brad Worthington drilling home the spot kick awarded after a mazy run from Tom Garland was ended with him felled in the area.

The Town Man of the Match award went to Thomas King for his superb shift and his special goal.

Next up for the Town Under-18s is a Sunday (October 4) meeting at Southern Road against Copplestone.