Skipper Haggerty nets hat-trick as Brixington Blues U16s stroll to big win over Galmpton

Oscar Gaunt who scored one and was responsible for four assists in the Brixington Blues Under-16s win over Galmpton. Picture: PAUL HAGGERTY Archant

Brixington Blues Under-16s proved far too strong for Galmpton, beating the Torquay-based outfit 10-0.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It took Blues just six minutes to open the scoring with Adam Watts and Luke Paramore involved in the build up prior to Jack Drew-Cull netting.

Oscar Gaunt doubled the lead after some impressive approach play involving Matt Wonnacott, Ethan Hawes and Makan Coulibaly.

Scorer then turned provider with Guant serving up the assist for a Paramore goal.

Blues skipper Jake Haggerty, who linked superbly with Watts in the central third of the pitch, saw a well struck free-kick saved, but the ball was eventually tucked home by Ethan Hawes.

Makan Coulibaly made it 5-0 before another Gaunt assist gave Paramore a second goal and Blues a 6-0 lead.

Another terrific free-kick strike from skipper Haggerty came back off the bar only for Matt Wonnacott to be in the right place at the right time to net.

Jayden Marles, making a welcome return from injury, won the ball back well to then pass to Zac Tilley and he crossed for Haggerty to get the goal all-round shift deserved.

Oscar Gaunt provided yet another assist as Haggerty netted again and fittingly, the 10th and final goal was scored by Blues’ influential captain Haggerty.

The Man of the Match award was given to Oscar Gaunt who scored one and had a hand in four other goals.