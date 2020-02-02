Skinner hat-trick as Lympstone march on in Under-11 Plate competition

Lympstone Under-11s after their Exeter and District Youth League Plate competiiton win over Stoke Hill. Picture EMMA SKINNER Archant

Lympstone Under-11s, who won the Exeter and District Youth League Plate competition last year as an Under-10 team, are into the quarter-finals of the U11 competition this time round, after the side, managed by Aaron Skinner and Ryan Macmanus, landed a 3-2 win over Stoke Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exeter-based Stoke Hill showed what a good side they are as they made a confident start, but Lympstone, playing in a new formation and wit5h new tactics also settled quickly and they took the lead when a Jenson Skinner strike ended up in the back of the net.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled with Skinner again the scorer and then, as Stoke Hill stepped up then tempo of their game, Lympstone glovesman Bill Geis made some excellent saves to deny them and half-time came with the two goals between the teams.

The second half saw Stoke Hill seeing plenty of the ball, but they were unable to get the better of an impressive Lympstone back line of Jack Nicks, Arthur Montague, Ruben Lodge and captain Will Esson.

However, the next goal was again scored by Lympstone with young Skinner completing his hat-trick, turning a Will Esson corner home from close range.

Stoke Hill were not done though and hit back with a couple of quick-fire goals, but, that was as good as it got for the Exeter team, though Geis did make one more late stunning save, as the Lympets midfield duo of Kai Macmanus and Dillon Bowes shut down spaces well to support the defensive unit. Lympstone, with Cameron Rawlings showing good pace down the flanks and Sam Stevens, who came off the bench to add extra energy, Lympstone saw the game out well to richly deserve their place in the last eight.