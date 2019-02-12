Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s to cup semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 12:59 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 07 March 2019

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER

Archant

Lympstone Lions Under-10s booked a last four birth in the Exeter and District Youth League Cup after a 2-1 win at Sidmouth.

Lympstone began the game with a high tempo to their play and pressed the home side high up the pitch.

After enjoying the bulk of the possession and having won a number of corners, Lympstone finally made their dominance pay when a well-flighted Freddie Fordham corner was turned past his own goalkeeper by an unfortunate Sidmouth defender.

The Lympets continued to press, but they were pegged back when the home side levelled with a long-range strike that gave goalkeeper Billy Geis no chance and the teams trooped off at half-time on level terms.

Lympstone started the second half well and leading scorer William Esson went close before, from another Fordham corner, Jenson Skinner volleyed the ball home.

Lympstone, with Kai McManus orchestrating things at the heart of their midfield, continued to dominate.

Cameron Rawlings came off the bench to inject new energy and with Jack Nicks, Caleb Howard and Man of the Match Freddie Fordham in charge of things at the back, the Lympets closed the game out in a degree of comfort to deservedly seal a semi-final place.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Ben Lane sparkles at YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham.

Ben Lane and doubles partner Jess Pugh in action at the YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham. Picture YOHAN NONOTTE

Budleigh exit Morrison Bell Cup at hands of Upottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000953. Picture: Terry Ife

Withy Colts see off visiting South Molton

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Exmouth Nomads win well at Bideford

Rugby ball.

Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s to cup semi-finals

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists