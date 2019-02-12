Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s in cup semi-finals

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER Archant

Lympstone Lions Under-10s booked a last for birth in the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 win at Sidmouth.

Lympstone began the game with a high tempo to their play and pressed the home side high up the pitch.

After enjoying the bulk of the possession and having won a number of corners, Lympstone finally made their dominance pay when a well-flighted Freddie Fordham corner was turned past his own goalkeeper by an unfortunate Sidmouth defender.

The Lympets continued to pres, but they were pegged back when the home side levelled with a long-range strike that gave goalkeeper Billy Geis no chance and the teams trooped of fat half-time on level terms.

Lympstone started the second half well and leading scorer William Esson went close before, from another Fordham corner, Jenson Skinner volleyed the ball home.

Lympstone, with Kai McManus orchestrating things at the heart of their midfield continued to dominate.

Cameron Rawlings came off the bench to inject new energy and, with Jack Nicks, Caleb Howard and, Man of the Match Freddie Fordham, in charge of things at the back, the Lympets closed the game out in a degree of comfort to deservedly seal a semi-final place.