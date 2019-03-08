Advanced search

Skinner at the double as Town Under-16s see off Feniton

PUBLISHED: 10:09 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 06 October 2019

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s chalked up a third successive win as they defeated Feniton 6-2.

A scrappy first period saw the opening goal arrive when a Thomas King corner was deflected into his own net a Feniton defender. However, the teams were level at the break as Fenny levelled with a clinical counter-attack.

Whatever was said to the Town players during the break sparked a response for they were a yard faster and much slicker from the restart and their renewed energy and enterprise was rewarded when some sublime individual skill from Jack Draper fashioned him the chance he took to make 2-1. Charlie Skinner then struck to make it 3-1 before Fenny got a second. Scorer turned provider as Skinner provided the assist for Harry Bennett to make it 4-1. Bennett and Skinner then combined again, this time for Skinner to mark his Town debut with a brace and the final goal came from Bailey Cochrane, netting from a tight angle to complete the scoring and see Town to a win that lifts them to second in the Division One table.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Is residents’ parking in Exmouth coming to your road?

Devon County Council has laiunched a consultation on permit parking. Picture: Paul Strange/Google

‘Old Skool’ tattoo studio is passion project for Exmouth dad-of-three

Stuart Matthews at Oldskool Tattoo Academy. Ref exe 40 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Is residents’ parking in Exmouth coming to your road?

Devon County Council has laiunched a consultation on permit parking. Picture: Paul Strange/Google

‘Old Skool’ tattoo studio is passion project for Exmouth dad-of-three

Stuart Matthews at Oldskool Tattoo Academy. Ref exe 40 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Skinner at the double as Town Under-16s see off Feniton

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Chidgey hat-trick as Town Under-12s defeat Honiton Chargers

Football on pitch

Ground force adds order to unruly West Hill site

The WESC site at West Hill on their open day. Ref edr 24 19TI 6604. Picture: Terry Ife

Cockles in home win / Withy bag w/o success - Budleigh Salterton net five and wins also for Exmouth Town Reserves and Exmouth Spartans - Saturday’s local sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Tolchards Devon League looking at the health of club cricket within its member clubs

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists