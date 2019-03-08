Skinner at the double as Town Under-16s see off Feniton

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town Under-16s chalked up a third successive win as they defeated Feniton 6-2.

A scrappy first period saw the opening goal arrive when a Thomas King corner was deflected into his own net a Feniton defender. However, the teams were level at the break as Fenny levelled with a clinical counter-attack.

Whatever was said to the Town players during the break sparked a response for they were a yard faster and much slicker from the restart and their renewed energy and enterprise was rewarded when some sublime individual skill from Jack Draper fashioned him the chance he took to make 2-1. Charlie Skinner then struck to make it 3-1 before Fenny got a second. Scorer turned provider as Skinner provided the assist for Harry Bennett to make it 4-1. Bennett and Skinner then combined again, this time for Skinner to mark his Town debut with a brace and the final goal came from Bailey Cochrane, netting from a tight angle to complete the scoring and see Town to a win that lifts them to second in the Division One table.