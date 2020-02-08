Skinner at the double as Town Under-16s net derby win over Feniton



Exmouth Town Under-16s were 2-1 winners when they took on Feniton in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

It was very much the case that Town 'just about did enough' to earn the points for their general overall performance was not anywhere near as good as they have shown at time this season and they only showed glimpses of the 'true Town U16s' in what was generally, a scrappy affair.

The game's opening goal came on the half hour when Charlie Skinner headed home a Seb Pope cross and the lead was doubled before then break when Skinner again rose above everybody else in the area to head home an Erin Assleman cross for Town to take a 2-0 lead into the interval.

Feniton scored what proved to be the only goal of the second half, but thereafter a combination of good goalkeeping and disciplined defending made sure that Town were able to manage the game to a winning conclusion.

Exmouth Unde16s are back in action on Saturday (February 15) when they travel to face Copplestone.