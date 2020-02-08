Advanced search

Skinner at the double as Town Under-16s net derby win over Feniton

PUBLISHED: 18:27 08 February 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Town Under-16s were 2-1 winners when they took on Feniton in an Exeter and District Youth League game.

It was very much the case that Town 'just about did enough' to earn the points for their general overall performance was not anywhere near as good as they have shown at time this season and they only showed glimpses of the 'true Town U16s' in what was generally, a scrappy affair.

The game's opening goal came on the half hour when Charlie Skinner headed home a Seb Pope cross and the lead was doubled before then break when Skinner again rose above everybody else in the area to head home an Erin Assleman cross for Town to take a 2-0 lead into the interval.

Feniton scored what proved to be the only goal of the second half, but thereafter a combination of good goalkeeping and disciplined defending made sure that Town were able to manage the game to a winning conclusion.

Exmouth Unde16s are back in action on Saturday (February 15) when they travel to face Copplestone.

Most Read

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Missing Budleigh teenager found

Most Read

Town council lodges opposition to plans to demolish two pubs and children’s play area

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Missing Budleigh teenager found

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Skinner at the double as Town Under-16s net derby win over Feniton

Football on pitch

Can you help the Marie Curie appeal in Exmouth?

Vijay Arora collects for the Great Daffodil Appeal 2020. Picture: Marie Curie

Love is in the air at the Bicton Inn in Exmouth

Laurie Ward will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: The Bicton Inn

Storm Ciara warning upgraded to amber

An amber warning of very strong winds is in force for Sunday.

Jazz and blues group Gwilliantics to perform in Exmouth

Gwilliantics will be perfroming at the Bicton Inn. Picture: Bicton Inn
Drive 24