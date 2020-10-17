Sidmouth Town & Ottery St Mary both win but Honiton Town & Axminster Town are beaten - Saturday’s football round-up

Archant

A round-up of the local Saturday football

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Town recorded a superb 2-1 success on their visit to Ivybridge Town for their latest South West Peninsula League Premier East game.

Given that the Bridgers had won their last five home games and the Vikings had not played for 18 days - and had lost that game, beaten 6-2 by Torridgeside, even the most ardent of Town follower might have travelled down the Devon Expressway to Erme Valley fearing for their side.

However, Danny Burwood had said in the day before the game that he had plenty of confidence in his team and they certainly delivered!

Ottery St Mary were 5-0 winners when they visited Lakeside for a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League South & West contest. The win means the Otters have no kept four successive clean sheets and Billy Rouse’s men have not shipped a goal now in almost seven-and-a-half hours!

Honiton Town and Axminster Town both lost their away South West Peninsula League Premier East games; Honiton Town went down 1-0 at Dartmouth while Axminster Town were beaten 2-1 at Torridgeside where the Tigers ended the game with nine men!

Indeed, in a strange day of results across the SWP League, Axminster Town and Honiton Town were the only away teams to suffer defeat! In other matches, Ilfracombe Town did conceded against basement side Stoke Gabriel, but they also scored 17 (seventeen) at the other end of the pitch!

Millbrook, Torpoint, Torrington and Bovey Tracey were the away winners while the game between Newton Abbot Spurs and Plymouth Marjon ended all square and the game at Brixham, where Crediton United were the visitors, was abandoned.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, Feniton sit three points clear at the top of Premier East after they defeated Chard Town Reserves 1-0 at Acland Park while Dawlish United, who shared top spot with Fenny on the morning of the matchday, lost 2-1 at home to Kentisbeare.

On a good day for East Devon-based Premier East teams, Beer Albion thumped Whipton & Pinhoe 4-1 while Colyton defeated Lyme Regis 3-1.

In Division One East all six matches produced away wins! The local derby at Mountbatten Park was won by Dunkeswell Rovers who defeated Honiton Town Reserves 3-1. Beer Albion Reserves were 4-1 winners at Clyst Valley Reserves. Otterton won 2-1 at Clyst Valley Reserves and Tipton St John won 5-1 on their visit to Lympstone.

In Division Two East, East Budleigh Reserves went down 3-1 at Bishop Blaize while Millwey Rise drew 1-1 with Feniton Reserves and Sidmouth Town and Cranbrook shared four goals at Manstone Lane.

In Division Three East, Awliscombe United scored three times at home to Farway United, but the visiting side scored seven of their own to take the points. Cranbrook United were 2-0 winners at Devon Yeoman and Offwell Rangers went down 4-2 at Winchester.

In Division Four East, Millwey Rise Reserves were edged out by the odd goal in seven on their visit to Bradninch Reserves, but Ottery St Mary Development XI were 4-0 home winners over HT Dons. Seaton Town Reserves defeated Otterton Reserves 2-0 and Sidmouth Town IV team went down 4-1 at Dawlish United III.