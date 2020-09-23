Shipway hat-trick in Budleigh Under-14s draw with Lympstone Lions
PUBLISHED: 09:41 23 September 2020
Archant
Budleigh Salterton Under-14s are a new team at Greenway Lane this season and they played their first game in the new Exeter and District Youth League season, drawing 3-3 in a compelling encounter with hosts Lympstone Lions, writes SpursTom.
The young Robins were slow off the mark, quite possibly owing to nerves, and quickly found themselves 0-2 down. However, they dug deep and managed to find an excellent response.
Indeed, they were soon back on level terms thanks to a quick-fire double from Freddie Shipway.
As the game flowed from end to end Lympstone were awarded a penalty, which glovesman Lee Blake saved, but was then beaten by the attacker slotting home the rebound.
Once again back came Budleigh with Freddie Shipway completing his hat-trick to leave the game ending with honours even at 3-3.
This represents a well-earned, and richly deserved away point from a game in which Charlie Fremantle was named Budleigh’s young Robin’s Man of the Match
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.