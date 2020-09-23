Shipway hat-trick in Budleigh Under-14s draw with Lympstone Lions

Budleigh Salterton Under-14s are a new team at Greenway Lane this season and they played their first game in the new Exeter and District Youth League season, drawing 3-3 in a compelling encounter with hosts Lympstone Lions, writes SpursTom.

The young Robins were slow off the mark, quite possibly owing to nerves, and quickly found themselves 0-2 down. However, they dug deep and managed to find an excellent response.

Indeed, they were soon back on level terms thanks to a quick-fire double from Freddie Shipway.

As the game flowed from end to end Lympstone were awarded a penalty, which glovesman Lee Blake saved, but was then beaten by the attacker slotting home the rebound.

Once again back came Budleigh with Freddie Shipway completing his hat-trick to leave the game ending with honours even at 3-3.

This represents a well-earned, and richly deserved away point from a game in which Charlie Fremantle was named Budleigh’s young Robin’s Man of the Match