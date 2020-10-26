Seven-up for Brixington Blues U15s with a stunning strike from Luke Ewing

The Brixington Blues Under-15s. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Bixington Blues U15s continued their winning league form with a fine all-round performance in a 7-1 victory at Culm Sampford Lions.

Action from the Brixington BluesU15s meeting with Culm Sampford Lions. Picture; ALAN MCBRYAN

The team made the trip to Mid Devon in blustery, wet conditions wearing their new kit kindly sponsored by CPM Online.

In the first half the Blues attacked down the slope.

Their speed to the ball and the intensity of their work rate gave the home side no chance to settle or build play.

Callum Smith, Luke Ewing and Finn MacDonald controlled the midfield. Their neat link up play and intricate passing saw them launch wave after wave of attacks which saw the home keeper busy all game.

Alex Quaife looked commanding in his return after injury.

Jack McBryan was influential with his runs from the left, sending crosses raining in towards Brad Higham in attack.

The breakthrough came when fleet-footed Will Lavis seized on a loose ball in the box and rifled home from 10-yards with the ball going in off the underside of the bar.

Five minutes later Blues got a second with Finn Clifford netting after a cross from the right.

The home side put themselves back in contention with a fine looping header from a floated free-kick.

The two goal was swiftly restored with Luke Ewing scoring with a stunning right foot volley after some excellent approach play by Brad Higham and this is surely an early contender for ‘goal of the season’!

After the break the Blues control continued.

Tyler Cunningham and Connor McCann launched attacks down the right and Brad Cameron and Harry Dobrejevic tidied up the rare home-side attacks.

The shear force and dominance of the Blues in all areas led to four further goals with Tyler Cunningham, Jack McBryan, Finn MacDonald finding the net and Will Lavis netting a second to make the final score a superb 7-1 win for the Blues.

