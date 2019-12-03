Second half goals see East Budleigh to clean sheet win at Beer

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1177. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

East Budleigh were back in Macron League Two action when they travelled to a windswept Beer Albion Reserves where they produced an excellent team display to run out 3-0 winners, writes Mark Auton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Playing up the slope in the first half, Budleigh had the better of it and went closest to scoring when Liam West hit the bar in a scoreless half.

Budleigh dominated possession after the break and it was Alex Manning and Will Price who both struck to put Budleigh two up.

The hosts then had their best spell, forcing Budleigh keeper Dean Rawlings to make some good saves. Substitute Dan Atkinson rounded off the victory late on with a third for the Jays. For Budleigh, the midfield trio of West, Price and Hugo Demetre controlled the game, but Man of the Match went to Guy Laverock.

This Saturday, Budleigh take on Honiton at Vicarage Road (kick-off 2.15pm).