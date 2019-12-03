Advanced search

Second half goals see East Budleigh to clean sheet win at Beer

PUBLISHED: 13:28 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 03 December 2019

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1177. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1177. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

East Budleigh were back in Macron League Two action when they travelled to a windswept Beer Albion Reserves where they produced an excellent team display to run out 3-0 winners, writes Mark Auton.

Playing up the slope in the first half, Budleigh had the better of it and went closest to scoring when Liam West hit the bar in a scoreless half.

Budleigh dominated possession after the break and it was Alex Manning and Will Price who both struck to put Budleigh two up.

The hosts then had their best spell, forcing Budleigh keeper Dean Rawlings to make some good saves. Substitute Dan Atkinson rounded off the victory late on with a third for the Jays. For Budleigh, the midfield trio of West, Price and Hugo Demetre controlled the game, but Man of the Match went to Guy Laverock.

This Saturday, Budleigh take on Honiton at Vicarage Road (kick-off 2.15pm).

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Entrance fees temporarily suspended at Exeter Cathedral

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Plan for 130-bed hotel on caravan site approved after appeal

Hill Pond caravan park. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Entrance fees temporarily suspended at Exeter Cathedral

The stunning interior of Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Tim Pestridge

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

Plan for 130-bed hotel on caravan site approved after appeal

Hill Pond caravan park. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town management chat on the Shepton Mallet win and the midweek home cup tie with Parkway

The Exmouth Town versus Parkway Les Phillips Cup tie meeting programme cover. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Harriers impress at Devon Crosscountry Championships

Tom Merson on his way to victory during the crosscountry championships. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Withycombe open eight point lead at the top of the league after Ilfracombe success

Action from the Withycombe win at Ilfracombe. Picture ADAM CURTIS

Collett stars as Exmouth Town thirds share spoils with Ottery St Mary

Leigh Collett receives the Town thirds Man of the Match award from team boss Shane Cox. Picture:MARTIN COOK

Second half goals see East Budleigh to clean sheet win at Beer

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1177. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists