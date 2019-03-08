Sears stars as Exmouth Town thirds win warm-up game

Exmouth Town thirds were 3-2 winners in their final warm-up game ahead of a new Macron Devon & Exeter League campaign.

Town were up against Exeter-based Priory made the brighter start, but the home side proved both resilient and robust and were soon keeping the visiting side's attackers at arms length.

However, it was Priory who had the first 'sight' of goal, but Town glovesman Nick Sears was equal to the effort.

Town took the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of a fine finish by Rob Chidgey. The goal settled things down and Town began to dominate with some neat passing football. Six minutes before the break a slick passing move ended with Dylan Lascelles to double the lead. There was still first half time for Town keeper Sears to make s smart save and that sent his team into the break sporting a 2-0 lead.

Town made a couple of changes at the break with Mark Upcott replacing Matt Bolt at left back and striker Leigh Collett took over from Charlie Tate.

In the early exchanges of the second half Town got a third. A free-kick on the halfway line was launched forward by Lee Dumbrek and it was met by Town skipper Lewis Davies to head home.

Priory then stepped up a gear in a desperate bid to get back into the contest, but Town, and particularly centre back Nathan Stewart, who put in some terrific tackles.

Priory did eventually get a couple of goals back, but Town were not to be denied a deserved success.

Town Man of the Match: Nick Sears

On Saturday (August 24) Town begin their Macron League Division Eight season with an away game at Tedburn St Mary.