Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sears stars as Exmouth Town thirds win warm-up game

PUBLISHED: 09:18 21 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0158. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0158. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were 3-2 winners in their final warm-up game ahead of a new Macron Devon & Exeter League campaign.

Town were up against Exeter-based Priory made the brighter start, but the home side proved both resilient and robust and were soon keeping the visiting side's attackers at arms length.

However, it was Priory who had the first 'sight' of goal, but Town glovesman Nick Sears was equal to the effort.

Town took the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of a fine finish by Rob Chidgey. The goal settled things down and Town began to dominate with some neat passing football. Six minutes before the break a slick passing move ended with Dylan Lascelles to double the lead. There was still first half time for Town keeper Sears to make s smart save and that sent his team into the break sporting a 2-0 lead.

Town made a couple of changes at the break with Mark Upcott replacing Matt Bolt at left back and striker Leigh Collett took over from Charlie Tate.

In the early exchanges of the second half Town got a third. A free-kick on the halfway line was launched forward by Lee Dumbrek and it was met by Town skipper Lewis Davies to head home.

Priory then stepped up a gear in a desperate bid to get back into the contest, but Town, and particularly centre back Nathan Stewart, who put in some terrific tackles.

Priory did eventually get a couple of goals back, but Town were not to be denied a deserved success.

Town Man of the Match: Nick Sears

On Saturday (August 24) Town begin their Macron League Division Eight season with an away game at Tedburn St Mary.

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Anything goes’ in art exhibition which uncovers seaside secrets

Artist Joy Davis at a private viewing of the Secrets of the Seaside exhibition. Picture: Ellie Burgin

Father-of-three to walk through the pain barrier for multiple sclerosis charity

Lee Wood with his family who will be supporting him as he takes on a 5k walk for the MS Society. Picture: Lee Wood

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Anything goes’ in art exhibition which uncovers seaside secrets

Artist Joy Davis at a private viewing of the Secrets of the Seaside exhibition. Picture: Ellie Burgin

Father-of-three to walk through the pain barrier for multiple sclerosis charity

Lee Wood with his family who will be supporting him as he takes on a 5k walk for the MS Society. Picture: Lee Wood

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sears stars as Exmouth Town thirds win warm-up game

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0158. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh foursome win the Madeira Coronation Invitation trophy

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings speaks about Bitton, Parkway and Yate Town

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Gibbings at the double as Budleigh begin with fine win

O’Dwyer ‘fivefer’ and another Read half century take Clyst St George to within three points of title

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists