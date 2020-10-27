Schlaefli nets as Town Reserves are edged out at St Martins
PUBLISHED: 09:15 27 October 2020
Archant
Exmouth Town Reserves suffered their first defeat in five games when they were beaten 2-1 away at St Martins.
The fact that Town had not played for a number of weeks owing to the club’s Covid-19 positive test, quite likely played a big part in the outcome.
Playing against a side they had beaten 1-0 at Southern Road the previous month, Town made a slow start, but they fashioned the best chance of the first half; the home glovesman denying Town skipper Sam Schlaefli.
The second saw the deadlock broken with 20 minutes remaining when a speculative shot took a big defection before wrong footing Town goalkeeper Alan Doble.
Soon after, the home side doubled their advantage with a superb header, but Town hit back to score through Schlaefli.
However, that was as good as it got for the Southern Road men.
Town second team boss Tim Wright lamented: “I have no qualms with the result, it was a far outcome to end our four game unbeaten run.
“What was clear was that the Covid-19 enforced lay-off played a key part and left us looking decidedly lethargic from the start, and that is certainly not us!”
He continued: “It’s not all doom and gloom though for we are sat just four points off the top with a game in hand.
“With such a young side we’ve started better than expected and are only going to get better.
“We’ll look to get back to winning way at Braunton next weekend.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.