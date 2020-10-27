Schlaefli nets as Town Reserves are edged out at St Martins

Exmouth Town Reserves who have made a fine start to the Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North & East campiagn. Picture; ETFC Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves suffered their first defeat in five games when they were beaten 2-1 away at St Martins.

The fact that Town had not played for a number of weeks owing to the club’s Covid-19 positive test, quite likely played a big part in the outcome.

Playing against a side they had beaten 1-0 at Southern Road the previous month, Town made a slow start, but they fashioned the best chance of the first half; the home glovesman denying Town skipper Sam Schlaefli.

The second saw the deadlock broken with 20 minutes remaining when a speculative shot took a big defection before wrong footing Town goalkeeper Alan Doble.

Soon after, the home side doubled their advantage with a superb header, but Town hit back to score through Schlaefli.

However, that was as good as it got for the Southern Road men.

Town second team boss Tim Wright lamented: “I have no qualms with the result, it was a far outcome to end our four game unbeaten run.

“What was clear was that the Covid-19 enforced lay-off played a key part and left us looking decidedly lethargic from the start, and that is certainly not us!”

He continued: “It’s not all doom and gloom though for we are sat just four points off the top with a game in hand.

“With such a young side we’ve started better than expected and are only going to get better.

“We’ll look to get back to winning way at Braunton next weekend.”