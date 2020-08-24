Schlaefli at the double as Town Reserves win at Kingsteignton

Exmouth Town Reserves were 3-2 winners when they visited Kingsteighnton for a pre-season fixture.

Trailing to a penalty, Town went into the break on level terms thanks to a fine finish from Adam Turner.

The second half was dominated by Town and they ended up 3-2 victors thanks to a brace from Man of the Match award winner Sam Schlaefli.

The second half goal for the home side was a Karl Riddell own goal!

This was an impressive performance from a Town side shorn of five regulars and against a well-organised South Devon outfit.

Town Reserves are back in action this Friday (August 28) with a Southern Road meeting with Whipton & Pinhoe.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm and admission is ‘pay what you want’ on the gate.

Supporters are reminded that ‘track and trace’ is very much part of the ‘fans allowed back in’ situation and so are asked to arrive good and early.