Schlaefli at the double as Town Reserves see off Exmouth Spartans

Exmouth Town Reserves were watched by an exceptional Southern Road three figure crowd as they won an entertaining pre-season friendly 3-0 against Exmouth Spartans.

A goal in the first half for Sam Schlaefli proved to be the difference between the two teams in conditions that would have been more suited to wind surfing!

In the second half, Town increased the lead late on with a Josh Gresham goal that came after a superb team passing move.

The Man of the Match award went to Tim Bradshaw.

Town’s second team begin a new Scott Richards Devon League North & East campaign next Saturday (September 5) with a visit to Witheridge.

