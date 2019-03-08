Advanced search

Savage and Laverock impress in Budleigh Reserves’ defeat

PUBLISHED: 19:59 25 March 2019

Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0951. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton Reserves, playing the penultimate match of their Macron League Division Three campaign, suffered a 5-0 defeat on their visit to Beer Albion Reserves, writes SpursTom.

Alex Paget, Simon Smith and Taylor Brooke gave Beer a three-goal advantage, the third coming from the final kick of the first half. After the interval it was substitute Brandon Hopkins who was on hand twice to seal the victory for the hosts.

The joint players of the match for the Robins were goalkeeper Simon Savage and left back Guy Laverock.

The final game of the league season for the Robins’ Reserves is not now until Wednesday, April 17, when they make the short trip to East Budleigh for a derby meeting with a 6.30pm kick-off time.

