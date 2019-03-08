Savage and Laverock impress in Budleigh Reserves’ defeat
PUBLISHED: 19:59 25 March 2019
Archant
Budleigh Salterton Reserves, playing the penultimate match of their Macron League Division Three campaign, suffered a 5-0 defeat on their visit to Beer Albion Reserves, writes SpursTom.
Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0971. Picture: Terry Ife
Alex Paget, Simon Smith and Taylor Brooke gave Beer a three-goal advantage, the third coming from the final kick of the first half. After the interval it was substitute Brandon Hopkins who was on hand twice to seal the victory for the hosts.
The joint players of the match for the Robins were goalkeeper Simon Savage and left back Guy Laverock.
The final game of the league season for the Robins’ Reserves is not now until Wednesday, April 17, when they make the short trip to East Budleigh for a derby meeting with a 6.30pm kick-off time.
Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0944. Picture: Terry Ife
Budleigh away at Beer. Ref exsp 14 19TI 0943. Picture: Terry Ife