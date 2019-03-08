Advanced search

Saturday's local sporting action - Cockles at home / Budleigh host Bovey Tracey

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

A round-up of the local football and rugby action on the third Saturday of October.

In terms or the big football and rugby action on Saturday (October 19), the main football is at Greenway Lane, Budleigh, where Budleigh Salterton entertain high-flying Bovey Tracey in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting (3pm).

There's also football action at Southern Road, Exmouth, with the second team in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action taking on St Martins (3pm).

Exmouth Town are away at Keynsham where their game has an earlier than usual kick-off - 2.15pm is the start time owing to the on-going problems the hosts are having with their floodlights.

RUGBY

The big game locally is the South West Premier Division Devon derby at the Imperial Ground where Exmouth will take on current table-toppers Barnstaple. Kick-off is at 2.30pm and the match is being sponsored by Refrigerated Vehicle Rental.

The Cockles' team has been named as: Nick Halse, Jack Madge, Charlie Tribble, Jack Fahy, Steve Pape, Dan Armstrong, Connor O'Shaughnessy, Dave Bargent, James Bath, George Meadows, Lewis Geran, Jacob Unwin, Nick Headley, Matt Ryan and Sam Whitehead. Replacements: Gareth Walker, Charlie Mears and Jack Downie.

Withycombe made the short trip into Exeter for a meeting with Exeter Saracens at the Exhibition Fields.

Join us here from 7pm for a full round-up of all the day's local football and rugby

