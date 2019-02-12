Saturday’s local, football round-up: Exmouth Town win away in Cornwall / Lympstone draw / Budleigh Salterton Reserves edged out

Exmouth Town's 'Muff Town' supporters following the team during the 2-1 win at Falmouth Town. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Archant

Exmouth Town were 2-1 winners on their visit to Falmouth Town thanks to goals from Jordan Harris and Dave Rowe.

The win sees Town return to the top of the South West Peninsula League after they had been temporarily removed from top spot after Plymouth Argyles’ Friday night 3-0 win over Bodmin Town.

Town also got a huge boost to their title hopes with the news that rivals for the top honour, Tavistock, dropped two more points as they were held to a 2- draw at Helston.

In Macron League action, the East Devon derby at Greenway Lane ended with Budleigh Salterton Reserves beaten 4-3 by Ottery St Mary.

In the same division Lympstone and University 4ths shared four goals and there was a narrow 3-2 loss away at Winchester for East Budleigh.

In Division Seven, East Budleigh Reserves beat Pinhoe 4-2 but there was a 5-1 defeat for Otterton Reserves in their game at Bickleigh.

In Division Eight, Exmouth Town thirds lost 4-0 at Priory, Lympstone Reserves lost 5-0 at Dawlish, but Topsham Town thrashed Elmore thirds 7-1.