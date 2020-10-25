Saturday’s local football round-up - Exmouth Town and Sidmouth Town both win but defeats for Honiton Town and Budleigh

Archant

Local football round-up on the penultimate Saturday of October

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Callum Shipton, Max Gillard and Jordan Harris scored the goals as Exmouth Town bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 home win over Hallen.

There was another excellent turnout at Southern Road with 150 watching the game on a damp late October Saturday.

In the South West Peninsula League Premier East, Sidmouth Town were 6-0 winners at home to Stoke Gabriel while Honiton Town were edged out 1-0 at Torpoint Athletic.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East Exmouth Town Reserves suffered only their second defeat of the league season, beaten 2-1 at St Martins while Budleigh Salterton were beaten 4-1 at Alphington.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League Feniton march on at the top of the Premier East table after a 4-1 win at Kentisbeare. Beer Albion were 3-1 winners at Seaton Town and Upottery went down 5-0 at home to Colyton. The other games in the section saw Lyme Regis defeat Dawlish 9-0 and Chard Town Reserves shared four goals with hosts Whipton & Pinhoe.

In Division One East, Dunkeswell Rovers were beaten 4-2 at home by East Budleigh, Exmouth Rovers were 2-0 winners over Lyme Regis Reserves. Exmouth Spartans eded out Lympstone 2-1 and Tipton St John defeated Otterton 3-1.

In Division Two East Cranbrook and Sidmouth Town thirds shared six goals, Axminster Town Reserves powered to a 9-1 win at East Budleigh Reserves and Millwey Rise got a point from a 1-1 draw at Exeter United.

In Division Four East Lympstone Reserves beat Exmouth Town thirds 2-1 while Otterton Reserves went down 2-0 at home to Dawlish United Thirds.