Saturday's local football and rugby action

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 16 November 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

It's another matchday for local football and rugby teams with the main local focus in football terms, being on Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton, where the Robins' are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East action against Liverton United (3pm).

In rugby, the big match action is at Raleigh Park, Withycombe where the Tribute Devon One opposition is Torrington.

In Macron Devon & Exeter League football, the 'local' action takes place at Withycombe Common (the Archery Club pitches) where Exmouth United entertain Royal Oak in a Division Four game, at Otterton (where Bradninch are the visitors for a Division Six game), and at Lympstone (who host Countess Wear in a Division Seven game).

There's away action for Lympstone, who visit Tipton St John for a Division One game and for East Budleigh, who have a Division Two game at Tedburn St Mary.

Also in action are Exmouth Spartans, who travel to North Devon for a Devon Senior Cup tie against Holsworthy with the match being played on the 3G surface at Barnstaple.

East Budleigh Reserves are also in cup action. In their case it's a Devon Intermediate Cup tie in Exeter against Bishop Blaize.

With Exmouth Town away at Cadbury Heath in a Toolstation Western League game, Town Reserves in Plymouth to face Signal Box and Exmouth RFC in Cornwall to face Camborne, there's plenty of local football and rugby on the middle Saturday of November.

Join us back here from 7pm when we will bring you a round-up of the days results.

