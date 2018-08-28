Saturday’s football and rugby round-up

Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The second Saturday in January saw Exmouth Town win away, Budleigh go down at Alphington while the Cockles drew on their visit to Weston-super-Mare for a SW Premier Division game.

Exmouth Town leading scorer Ace High was amongst the goals again as Town won 3-0 at Godolphin Atlantic

Budleigh Salterton went down 3-1 in their South West Peninsula League Eastern Division game at Alphington, but there was a win for the Robins Reserves, who were 1-0 home victors in their Macron League Division Three local derby against Lympstone.

Topsham Town lost 10-0 in their Macron League top flight game at high-flying Cronies.

In Division Three, Otterton defeated Sandford 3-1 while, in Division Seven, East Budleigh Reserves won 4-0 at home to Thorverton Reserves.

In Division Eight, Topsham Town Reserves were 7-2 winners at Central and Lympstone Reserves defeated visiting Dawlish United 3-1.

East Budleigh exited the Bill Slee Cup, beaten 2-1 at Thorverton.

RUGBY

Exmouth trailed 3-0 at half-time in their South West Premier game at Weston-super-Mare and then found themselves 13-0 down early in the second half, but they showed great character to recover and the game ended 13-all meaning the Cockles had now drawn back-to-back away games after their sharing of the spoils seven days before at Exeter University.

The results does see the Cockles slip one place in the table to seventh with University, who won 38-18 at Ivybridge to move up to sixth. Champions-in-waiting, Bournemouth made it 15 wins from 16 outings with a 47-17 success at home to Bracknell. Barnstaple stay second after they won their home Devon derby with Brixham 22-17.

Withycombe were also in action, they entertained top four outfit Plymstock Albion Oaks and, for the second game running could not chalk up a single point as they went down 27-0, this seven days after they went down 71-0 at Hayle.