Saturday home action for both Exmouth Town FC and Exmouth RFC

PUBLISHED: 10:15 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:18 22 December 2018

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There is plenty of sport on offer in and around Exmouth on the final Saturday before Christmas with both Exmouth Town FC and Exmouth RFC staging home matches.

Town entertain a Bodmin Town side that travel up from Cornwall for a South West Peninsula League Premier Division game that kicks-off at 2.15pm.

Included in the Town side is one time Town player-manager Kevin Miller and also Ben Steer graces the Cornish side’s ranks these days.

Bodmin Town have never lost an SWP League game at Southern Road, but lets not forget that high-flying Town are unbeaten at home all season long in their league campaign!

Across at the Imperial Ground there’s home action for the Cockles’ as they play Gloucestershire-based Drybrook in a South West Premier meeting that kicks off at 2pm.

There is also a colts fixture at the Imperial Ground with the Cockles’ colts taking on Honiton colts at 1pm.

Back to football and there’s Greenway Lane home action for Budleigh Salterton Reserves as they host Beer Albion Reserves, one the dozen matches taking place in the Macron league today.

Budleigh Salterton first team are also in league action – they visit Teignmouth for an SWP League Eastern Division game that kicks-off at 2.15pm.

