Saturday football - Town exit FA Cup / Budleigh held / Town Reserves win

Archant

Saturady’s football round-up

Exmouth Town exited the FA Cup, beaten 2-0 at home by Southern League Melksham Town.

The visitors took the lead with a 46th minute goal that looked to have an element of ‘off-side’ about it, but there was no such controversy about the second goal.

The defeat also ends the long unbeaten home run in competitive games for Town who had been unbeaten since a Boxing Day 2018 1-0 Southern Road defeat at the hands of Cullompton Rangers.

Better news for Exmouth Town Reserves as they travelled to Exeter for their latest Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East outing and were 3-0 winners at Heavitree United while, in the same division, Budleigh Salterton shared the spoils in their derby at Clyst Valley where the game ended 1-1.

In the South West Peninsula League Premier East, the miserable start to the new campaign that is being endured by Axminster Town continued as they chalked up a third successive defeat when beaten 4-0 at a Torrington side that played the final third of the contest with 10 men.

No joy either against North Devon opposition for Honiton Town as they went down 5-1 at Mountbatten Park to Ilfracombe Town.

Completing a thoroughly disappointing day for East Devon football, Sidmouth Town lost 2-0 at Dartmouth United.

All three East Devon SWP League sides are in midweek action with Axminster first up. The Tigers are in Monday night action at Crediton United. Sidmouth Town are ion action on Tuesday with a visit to Cullompton Rangers and Honiton Town play on Wednesday night when they are at Elmore.