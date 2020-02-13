Satchel and Hocking star in East Budleigh Reserves win

East Budleigh Reserves were in sparkling form at Lapford last Saturday, crushing the home side 9-2 in Macron League Five.

It was a great performance from Budleigh, who rode their luck early on playing up the hill, but when they got into their stride they played some quick counter-attacking football.

Elliot Satchel and Jack Hocking both scored before Satchel added his second and Budleigh's third.

The hosts scored before the break, but it was Budleigh who dominated the second half. Both Satchel and Hocking went on to score four each in the game and Tom Marker added the ninth.

At the back, Gav Russell and Daz Cardwell did well, as did the midfield partnership of Lee Mitchell and Morgan Pearce.

The Man of the Match award was shared jointly by Satchel and Hocking for an East Budleigh second team who host Willand-based Bravehearts this Saturday (3pm).