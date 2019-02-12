Advanced search

Salter strike takes Robinettes nearer title

PUBLISHED: 10:45 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 01 March 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton ladies took an important step towards their ultimate aim of winning the Westward Developments Devon Women Football League Division One title with a 1-0 victory at third-placed Axminster Town, and, at the same time, opening a seven point gap between themselves and title rivals Plymouth-based Signal Box Oak Villa, writes SpursTom.

Robinettes manager Dan Carthew had urged his side, before this East Devon derby, to deliver a team performance of magnitude proportions.

The ladies certainly did not disappoint, though they were made to work hard for the points by a competitive Axminster Town outfit who looked highly capable of seizing any opportunity should the opposition slip up.

The first period was fairly even with the visitors slightly the better with their approach work. However, it was the home side who came closest to breaking the deadlock only to be denied by a brave save by Budleigh goalkeeper Addie Walsh in a one-on-one situation.

One of the main attributes of this game was how well the Robinettes’ defence kept the dangerous Bianca Roche quiet.

The only goal of the game came in the 47th minute and it arrived after a perfectly weighted pass from Emma H Worsley found Amy Salter and she calmly executed a deft lob over the advancing keeper.

It was an absorbing game to watch, as all 25 players gave their all; you could see the tiredness towards the end.

Referee Liam Chick must also be applauded for his part in allowing the game to flow. Erica Guppy was named the Robinettes’ player of the match.

