Salter rifles home late winner as Budleigh U14 girls enjoy first ever success over West Exe

The Budleigh Under-14 girls. Picture: SANDRA SPILLER Archant

Budleigh Salterton U14 girls staged a super comeback on their way to a 3-2 Devon Girls League win at West Exe Youth, writes SpursTom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The match may have been played out on a cloudy Sunday afternoon, but there was nothing dull about the young Robinettes’ second half performance.

What makes this win so satisfactory is that in the years these Budleigh youngsters have been together, it’s the first occasion on which they have beaten the Exeter-based outfit.

Budleigh’s goalkeeper Millie Hardman and defenders Lily Barnsley, Poppy Avery and Hattie Real worked very hard throughout. Ahead of them, the midfield of Beth Browring, Georgia Curtis, Tilly Avery and Faith Holder were performing steadily, while, up top, Coco Goodbody-Stannard kept the home defence on their toes.

However, while Budleigh created first half chances, they were not able to turn them into goals, but the home team did and it was they who led 2-0 at the interval.

Whatever was said during the break did the trick! From the first whistle of the second half Budleigh took charge. They got a goal back when Lucy Spiller saw her chance and ploughed through the defence to score.

Soon after, young Salter played a precise pass to set up an opportunity for Amy Leadbetter to make it 2-2.

There were five minutes left on the clock when West Exe gave away a free kick and up stepped Lucy Spiller to rifle the ball home to seal a terrific 3-2 success for Budleigh’s young Robinettes.