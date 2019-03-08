Advanced search

Salter at the double as Robinettes defeat Cully Rangers

PUBLISHED: 13:04 14 March 2019

On a bitterly cold and blustery afternoon, Budleigh Salterton, who needed a win to booster their title hopes, did just that as they defeated Cullompton Rangers 2-0 in a Westward Developments Devon Women’s League Division One fixture, writes SpursTom.

Having recruited additional members, a much-improved Cully outfit were hoping to cause another upset following the triumph against Axminster the previous week, their first win of the season.

Though the weather made playing difficult, the Robinettes enjoyed the higher percentage of possession and produced the better football throughout.

However, they had to wait until the 34th minute to break down stubborn opposition.

The deadlock was finally broken when leading scorer Amy Salter applied a neat finish with a left-footed strike to see the Robinettes into the half-time interval with a narrow 1-0 lead.

Early in the second half, Salter struck again, this time with a mazy run that ended when she rifled the ball into the bottom left corner.

Three minutes later another decent Greenway Lane crowd witnessed the ‘moment of the match’ when Budleigh goalkeeper Maddie Walsh produced a stunning one-handed flying save to deny Cully a goal back.

Referee Sean Newark controlled the game admirably, using common sense where required, praising players when they did well, or having a quiet word with anyone who got out of line. He certainly has my respect for a polished performance with the whistle.

Budleigh squad: Maddie Walsh (GK), Katie Worsley, Rachael Dunn, Lucy Burch, Kathryn Parsley, Jen Cordwell, Erica Guppy, Katy Harkness, Emma H Worsley, Amy Salter, Bec Long, Sara Dunne, Kate Palmer, Michelle Soper and Frejyer Wilkinson.

