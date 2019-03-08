Salih stars as super sub Sharp seals late win for Town U12s

Exmouth Town U12s were good value for what was a hard-fought 3-2 success over Feniton.

In an enterprising opening to the game the Feniton glovesman impressed making a brace of fine saves to deny Otto Salih before Feniton took the lead with a superbly struck free-kick.

Town did not panic and were soon level thanks to a neat finish from Jago Nicholls, who latched onto a long through-ball from Mikey Simpson before lifting the ball up and over the advancing goalkeeper.

Feniton took a 2-1 lead into the break when they punished a defensive mistake; Town glovesman Charlie McFarlane could do nothing to keep the ball out. A couple of changes during the interval clearly worked for Town began the second half on the front foot, but once again the impressive Feniton number one proved equal to their best efforts.

With just 10 minutes remaining, after some neat approach play from Salih, the youngster got a shot away that the goalkeeper could only parry and, when it fell to Benji Brown he gleefully tucked it home.

That set up a frenetic finish to the game as both teams threw everything at finding a winning goal. For Town, defender Frazer Southwood made two superb tackles and goalkeeper Jack Colvin made a brave save before substitute Mawgan Sharp, who was only brought on with five minutes to go, proved to be a 'super sub' as he curled home the winner from the edge of the area to launch great celebrations by the Town players. In what was a thoroughly entertaining game, it was Otto Salih, who picked up the Best Effort award.