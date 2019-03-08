Advanced search

Sale stars as East Budleigh Reserves make Football Express Cup progress

PUBLISHED: 07:59 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 11 September 2019

East Budleigh Reserves booked their place in the next round of the Football Express Cup with a 5-1 home win over Otterton Reserves, writes Mark Auton.

In a good all-round performance East Budleigh also served up an early contender for goal of the season from Elliot Wells.

It was neighbours Otterton that started well in this one, but Budleigh struck twice in two minutes, a quarter of an hour in.

First up, a drive from Morgan Pearce came back off the visiting keeper and it was Lee Mitchell that opened the scoring.

With the very next attack Jamie Cardwell played a fine through ball for Pearce, who lofted the ball neatly over the oncoming keeper and into the roof of the net.

This gave Budleigh the momentum, but they had to wait until the stroke of half-time before adding a third; Gav Russell produced an excellent run that led to him winning a free-kick from which Pearce smartly found the bottom corner.

Two minutes into the second half Budleigh had their fourth; Pearce fed Wells who unselfishly squared for Josh Sale to produce an accomplished finish.

With the game won, Budleigh became a little complacent and it was Joe Poulten that grabbed a consolation for the Otters before Wells saved the goal of the game for the last minute; Craig Leaman supplied the pass, Wells took a touch and flicked it up before firing a sumptuous volley into the net from 25 yards.

Sale was voted Man of the Match for a Budleigh side who are away to Bravehearts this Saturday in Macron League 5 (3pm).

The first team entertain Alphington Reserves at Vicarage Road on Saturday (2.15pm).

