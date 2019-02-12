Advanced search

Sale stars as East Budleigh make Golesworthy Cup progress

PUBLISHED: 14:54 26 February 2019

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0417. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0417. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton was the setting for a Golesworthy Cup tie that saw East Budleigh prove simply too strong for opponents Topsham Town in extra-time with the Jays winning 6-3 to make progress into the quarter-finals of the competition, writes Mark Auton.

The game began at a ferocious pace with Budleigh in the ascendency, but it was the away side that went ahead before Jack Hocking spotted the Tops keeper off his line to lob home the equaliser.

Topsham were again in front at 2-1, but, in an excellent half, Luke Kelsall brought the sides level at half-time. After the break Budleigh had the better chances, although it was Topsham striker Mark Pavey who completed his treble to give his side the lead for the third time! With the clock ticking towards the 90 minute mark, Morgan Pearce produced a quality finish to force the tie into extra-time.

During the extra half hour, Budleigh booked their place in the last eight thanks to a brace of goals from Kai Guise and one from Joe Walker.

The Budleigh Man of the Match award went to Josh Sale, who produced a sterling display.

