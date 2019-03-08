Rowsell treble as Town Under-14s defeat Millwey Rise

Exmouth Town Under-14s bagged themselves a first win of the season with a 5-2 success against Millwey Rise.

The Town youngsters had the game 'in the bag' by half-time after a superb first half.

However, they did ship the first goal of the game, conceding in just the second minute!

The response was as clinical as it was swift for, straight from the re-start a Town attack ended when a Will Lucas shot was parried into the path of Sam Quine who netted from close range.

It was soon 2-1 as a Lucas corner was cleared back out to him and, when he crossed into a crowded area, midfielder Mac Newlands headed it home. The visiting side tried to hit back, but they got little change out of Town impressive defensive duo Charlie James and Brad Upcott.

It was Upcott who provided the assist for a Billy Rowsell goal that made it 3-1 and minutes later Upcott won the ball well before again teeing up Rowsell to make it 4-1 which was the half-time score.

Straight from the re-start Town went 5-1 up with Rowsell completing his treble. This was a fine team effort with Nial Christensen setting Quine away on the left and his cross found striker Ned Mills who laid it off for Rowsell to hit a low shot into the bottom right hand corner of the net. Battling Millwey, who would have surely score more but for the impressive Isaac Firth in the Town goal, did have the final say with the game's seventh goal, but Town were not to be denied another richly deserved win.