Advanced search

Rowsell treble as Town Under-14s defeat Millwey Rise

PUBLISHED: 18:59 09 October 2019

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Under-14s bagged themselves a first win of the season with a 5-2 success against Millwey Rise.

The Town youngsters had the game 'in the bag' by half-time after a superb first half.

However, they did ship the first goal of the game, conceding in just the second minute!

The response was as clinical as it was swift for, straight from the re-start a Town attack ended when a Will Lucas shot was parried into the path of Sam Quine who netted from close range.

It was soon 2-1 as a Lucas corner was cleared back out to him and, when he crossed into a crowded area, midfielder Mac Newlands headed it home. The visiting side tried to hit back, but they got little change out of Town impressive defensive duo Charlie James and Brad Upcott.

It was Upcott who provided the assist for a Billy Rowsell goal that made it 3-1 and minutes later Upcott won the ball well before again teeing up Rowsell to make it 4-1 which was the half-time score.

Straight from the re-start Town went 5-1 up with Rowsell completing his treble. This was a fine team effort with Nial Christensen setting Quine away on the left and his cross found striker Ned Mills who laid it off for Rowsell to hit a low shot into the bottom right hand corner of the net. Battling Millwey, who would have surely score more but for the impressive Isaac Firth in the Town goal, did have the final say with the game's seventh goal, but Town were not to be denied another richly deserved win.

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe ladies RFC: “Come and join us”

The poster that advertises Withycombe ladies rugby. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Town thirds see winning start to new term ended

Exmouth Town thirds who have made a great start to the new Macxron League Division Eight campaign. Picture:m EXMOUTH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

East Budleigh Reserves held at home by Lapford

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams scores six tries as Withy ladies trounce Teignmouth

Rugby ball.

Budleigh’s indoor bowlers launch new term with win at Isca

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists