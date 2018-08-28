Advanced search

Rowland nets then sees red as Budleigh Reserves are sunk by Beer

PUBLISHED: 09:23 24 December 2018

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Reserves completed their 2018 fixtures with a narrow 2-1 home defeat to Beer Albion Reserves in a Macron League Division Three meeting, writes Spurs Tom.

In what was a close encounter from first whistle to last, had the home side applied themselves in the first half as they did after the break then the final result might have been very different!

The game’s opening goal came in the seventh minute of the game and was typical of the sort of ill fortune that so often plagues teams, like Budleigh, struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Beer were on the attack when a Budleigh defender slipped in the penalty area, allowing the opposition to centre the ball. Two players fell going for the ball, and, as they went down, it was the attacking player, Taylor Rooke, who got the slightest of touches to divert the ball into the net!

Buoyed by the goal, Beer went in search of a second and they netted a second on 21 minutes when the home side failed to clear and the ball was ultimately headed home by Olly Paget.

Ten minutes into the second period, Ben Rowland was introduced by the hosts and he made an instant impact, clearly giving the Robins more attacking options.

Indeed it was Rowland, who ran onto a through-ball before drilling the ball, home to halve the deficit.

Budleigh began the press, but their hopes were hit when goal scorer Rowland was shown a red card along with Beer’s Jay Carey after an off-the-ball incident on the edge of the visitor’s area.

The Robins were clearly the better side after the interval, but what they lacked was that little bit of luck that would have given them, at the very least, a share of the spoils.

This was new manager Gareth Davies first match in charge, and the players responded well. However, it is fair to report that Gareth is something of a reluctant manager and if there is any body reading this who would like to get involved in managing the Budleigh second team then please do get in touch via the club website.

Budleigh squad: Warren Vaughan, Jordan Bennington, Achref Ghanmi, Gareth Davies, Adam Barlow, Mark Tett, Liam Dickinson, Matt Tett, Sam Glanville-Ford, Morgan Johnson, Alex Manning, Corey Miller, Ben Rowland and unused substitute Gareth Morrey, who ran the line.

