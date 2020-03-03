Advanced search

Robins looking to make cup progress at the expense of Topsham Town

PUBLISHED: 13:19 03 March 2020

Budleigh Salterton are in McDonalds Cup action on Saturday (March 7) when they make the short trip to Topsham Town (2pm).

The Robins have already made this trip once this season as they travelled to face the Tops in the second match of their season when they went down 3-1. However, in the 16 league matches that the Tops have played since they have not won one!

The Mcdonalds Cup is the League Cup of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League and, in terms of the respective North & East Division table positions for the two teams ahead of Saturday's cup tie, it is Budleigh who sit in the loftiest spot for they are 10th, five places and 20 points better off than Topsham, though the Tops, who are second bottom having banked just five points all season, have played five games fewer than the Robins.

The Budleigh Salterton league campaign resumes on March 14 when they are away at Alphington and that will be the first of their final seven games of the league term. They have only two more home matches across the final seven weeks of the season and they are just four days apart with a March 28 Greenway Lane meeting with Topsham followed by an April 1, visit from Braunton.

The full run-in for the Robins reads:

Mar 7 away at Topsham (Cup)

Mar 14 away at Alphington (League)

Mar 21 away at Teignmouth (League)

Mar 28 home to Topsham (League)

Apr 1 home to Braunton (League)

Apr 4 away to Bovey Tracey (League)

Apr 15 away to Witheridge (League)

Apr 20 away to University (League)

