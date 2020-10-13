Robins such good value for their share of the spoils with table-topping Exwick Villa

Budleigh Salterton were excellent value for the 2-2 draw they bagged when they travelled into Exeter to meet Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East table-toppers Exwick Villa, writes Alan Beer.

The Robins began well, taking their excellent second half shift in the previous game – the win over Heavitree United – into the fixture, played on the artificial surface that is home to Villa.

Indeed, it took the Robins just three minutes to get ahead!

The goal was fashioned by some fine wing pay from Ryan Daffin and, when he crossed, Rian Hill, a hat-trick scorer against the Heavies seven days before, turned the ball home.

A dozen minutes later Exwick Villa levelled with a goal that owed as much to the playing surface as anything else as a long up-field punt from the Villa glovesman was pounced upon by Nathan May and, when he saw Euan Brockway on the edge of his area, he sent the ball, up and over the Robins’ goalkeeper and into the net.

The remainder of the first half saw some excellent football played by both teams with the nearest either came to finding a third goal, being when a Rian Hill header from a Jamie Crossman cross, flashed just wide of the mark.

There was an explosive start to the second half with Budleigh finding the home net just 15 seconds after the re-start!

When Ryan Daffin received the ball out on the left, he advanced before cutting inside his full-back before unleashing a tremendous strike that arrowed its way into the top corner of the net!

Five minutes later and parity was again restored to the contest with an unmarked May heading home a right wing cross.

Budleigh were soon back on the front foot and both Harry Gibbings and Jacob Tinsley went close to finding a third.

With 15 minutes remaining Villa saw an effort from Sam Johnson rattle the frame of the Budleigh goal, but a third for the home side would have been tough on a Budleigh side that fully deserved to troop off at full time with a share of the spoils.

The Robins’ Man of the Match award goes to Jamie Crossman who had a fine game at right wing back.

The Robins are back in action this Saturday (October 17) with a re-arranged league game away at Liverton United (3pm).