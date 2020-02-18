Robins seeking double delight at Witheridge

Budleigh Salterton, like all but two of the teams playing this season in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East, were forced to sit out a matchday as Storm Dennis wiped out almost the entire Devon sporting programme.

The only game to be played in the division was the Exeter derby between Exwick Villa and Alphington, a fixture that survived as it was played on the all-weather surface at Exwick who won the game 2-1 to continue their seemingly forlorn pursuit of champions-elect Newtown.

Newtown, having won 20 of their 21 league games so farm, need to win just six more of their remaining nine games to be crowned champions.

For Budleigh, their situation with 'games remaining' is much less complicated than some of the teams in the division.

The Robins have only seven left - though they do also have at least one cup tie - they play at Topsham Town in a McDonalds League Cup tie in a couple of weeks.

Budleigh have played 23 of their 30 league games already and that is two more than any other side in the North & East Division and, at the other end of the 'games to play' scale, both University and Bovey Tracey Reserves have not even played half their league programme and both still have 16 league games to negotiate!

Budleigh are scheduled to be at Witheridge this coming Saturday (February 22) and that will be the first of five successive Saturday away games as they then go to University (league), Topsham Town (cup), Alphington (league) and Teignmouth (league) before they play their final Saturday home league game of the season, a March 28 Greenway Lane game against Topsham Town. They follow that with an April 1, final home league game of the season against Braunton before ending their campaign away at Braunton on Saturday, April 4.

The Robins head for Witheridge on Saturday looking to complete a rare league double - something they have only managed once so far this season with wins home and away over Clyst Valley. However, after beating Witheridge 3-0 in a Friday night game that launched the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League season, success in North Devon on Saturday would give the Robins a second 'double' - something they can also achieve in the final week of the campaign when they host Braunton.