Robins Reserves sunk in 10-goal contest at Newton St Cyres

Budleigh Salterton Reserves were once again involved in a high-scoring Macron Devon and Exeter League, Division Three match, when they travelled to Newton St Cryes where they were beaten 7-3, writes SpursTom.

It was against the run of play that the Robins took a 16th minute lead.

Good work by Mark Tett set up youngster Guy Laverock, who applied a cool finish.

The hosts roared back with two quick goals midway through the half, before adding a third on the stroke of half-time to hold a 3-1 interval lead.

There were some strong exchanges between the Budleigh players during the interval!

Whatever was said was effective for they pulled one back on 47 minutes, Morgan Johnson finding the back of the net with a low 20 yarder.

But, once again, Newton came back with two very good strikes to make it 5-2.

The Robins kept fighting back and Adam Barlow reduced the deficit to 5-3.

It remained that way until the closing stages when the home team netted twice more.

This coming Saturday (February 16) Budleigh Reserves have a big Macron League Division Three local derby on their hands when they cross from EX9 to EX8 to take on Lympstone.