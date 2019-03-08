Advanced search

Robins' Reserves lose final Macron League Division Three outing

PUBLISHED: 13:34 18 April 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton lost their final match in this season’s Macron League Division Three campaign when they were beaten 2-0 at near neighbours East Budleigh, writes SpursTom.

In what was a low-key ending to a difficult campaign for the Robins' Reserves, they succumbed to a first half goal from Matthew Jones and a second half, terrific finish, from Jacob Rice.

Arguably the star man on the night for the winners was their goalkeeper Dean Rawlings who made a number fine saves to richly deserve his clean sheet.

For Budleigh, it's a second-from-bottom finish to their league campaign, one that saw them play 26 games, winning five, drawing three and losing 18.

For East Budleigh, there's one more game to play, a home meeting with Tedburn St Mary. However, it does seem as if the Vicarage Road side will not finish in a top three spot as , despite sitting second, teams below them, notably Lympstone and University will surely overhaul them with the remaining games they have.

