Robins grounded by four-goal Moody

Archant

Budleigh Salterton suffered a 4-1 defeat at Alphington in their latest Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East outing, writes Alan Beer.

The team were left to reflect on their way back to Greenway Lane on Saturday evening that once again they had probably been ‘masters of their own downfall’.

Not for the first time this season, the Robins gave as good as they got for long periods of the match, but the same old problem of a ‘switching’ off, albeit for a short period, saw the game ‘lost’ in the space of five second half minutes.

During the first 45 minutes both sides went close to opening the scoring. Alphington had a ‘near miss’ with Ryan Moody firing just wide of the mark in the ninth minute and then, eight minutes before the interval Rian Hill drilled a teasing ball into the area and, when an Alphas defender attempted to clear his sliced effort came back off his own bar!

A minute into the second and the deadlock was broken with Ryan Daffin crossing from the right and Rian Hill turning the ball home.

The Robins looked comfortable with their lead, but that all changed on the hour mark when they were caught trying to shield the ball out of play and home striker Moody took possession and ran on to level things up.

Whether it was the manner of the equaliser, or simply a case of ‘switching off’ Budleigh then shipped two more in as many minutes with Moody netting both.

So, from leading 1-0, the Robins had slipped to 3-1 down inside five minutes around the hour mark!

Alphington, and in particular that man Moody, netted one more before the final whistle to round off a disappointing afternoon for the Robins.

It is a fact that Budleigh are not currently enjoying the best of luck.

This game at Alphington could well have ended in their favour and they were not helped by injuries to both Sam Hill and Si Withers, the latter who was impressing in a new role in the Robins’ back four before he succumbed to a nasty cut to his face. Jack England and Tom Christian came off the bench as replacements and gave good accounts of themselves.

Next up for Budleigh is a Saturday (October 31) meeting with Newtown and this game will kick-off at 2.15pm as the club continues to have problems with its floodlights.