Chudley at the double as Robins defeat Clyst Valley

Budleigh at home to Alphington. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9131. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh Salterton served up a terrific all-round display to defeat visiting Clyst Valley 5-1 in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League meeting to warm-up nicely for this coming Saturday's Devon Premier Cup local derby meeting with Exmouth Town Reserves at Greenway Lane (2.15pm), writes Alan Beer.

The Robins were quickly into their stride and Jacob Tinsley was a whisker away from giving his side a 13th minute lead and seven minutes they were in front when Simon Withers did well on the wing before crossing for Nathan Hawkins to score at the far post.

Sam Hollis then saw a fierce shot well saved by Clyst Valley goalkeeper Matt Rowland and then, 10 minutes before the break, Hawkins created an opportunity that Jake Chudley headed home to see Budleigh into the interval with a 2-0 lead.

Seven minutes into the second half, Chudley struck again. This time drilling the ball home from 20-yards.

In the 55th minute, Hawkins almost scored his second but his shot came back off the frame of the goal. However, Budleigh were playing with great confidence and teenager Will White, on as a substitute, did well down the right before crossing for Jacob Tinsley to make it 4-0.

To their credit, Clyst Valley kept battling away and were rewarded for their efforts with a consolation, scored by Chris Drew with Budleigh glovesman Jamie Crossman unable to keep the effort out.

With seven minutes remaining, young White got the goal he deserved for an enterprising performance. Running half the length of the field with Clyst Valley defenders trailing in his wake before tucking the ball home to make it 5-1. There was still time for Liam O'Brien to create an opportunity for another of the Budleigh substitutes, Harry Gibbings, who was denied a goal by a wonderful save from the visiting glovesman.

In a fine all-round team performance, the Robins' star man was Jake Chudley.

The win sets Budleigh up nicely for the big cup tie this Saturday when Exmouth Town Reserves come to Greenway Lane.