Robins’ boss speaks about the draw at Clyst Valley

Budleigh Salterton boss Dan Carthew spoke after his side’s 1-1 draw at Clyst Valley and before the Wednesday night Greenway Lane meeting with Alphington.

First up he spoke of the draw at Clyst Valley, a game that saw the home side net at 86th minute equaliser to cancel out the 23rd minute goal scored by Harry Gibbings.

The Robins’ boss said: “I have to say that I felt we controlled the first half and were the dominant team both with and without the ball, which was pleasing to see.

“We took our goal really well and credit has to go to both Jacob Tinsley and Harry Gibbings for linking well to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I must also commend Ryan Fell, who played well in defence and has had consistently good performances when he has played which he should be pleased with.”

The Robins’ boss continued: “The second half on Saturday was a case of taking our foot off the gas and we paid the price for it.

“We lost our shape and our focus in the second half and allowed Clyst Valley to gain a foothold and build from that.

“The old adage ‘goals win you games’ comes to mind and we didn’t take our chances at that end of the pitch, and were lucky at the other end on more than one occasion not to concede more.

“But full credit to Mark [Clyst Valley manager Mark Baitup] and his team who were good value for the point and thoroughly deserved something from the game.

“My players understand what is expected of them on Wednesday and what is needed to correct the mistakes we made on Saturday. They are a very great bunch of lads who always work hard so I have the upmost confidence that they will get it right on Wednesday.”

Next, with regard to injuries and who might not be available for Wednesday night’s home game against Alphington, the Budleigh boss said: “Everyone who was involved against Clyst Valley made it through the game injury free so I have a full squad to pick from for Alphington on Wednesday.”

The Robins’ boss then turned his attention to other Greenway Lane teams, saying: “I’d like wish our Women’s, U18s and U16s teams the best of luck as they each kick off their respective competitive seasons this week.

“I will be travelling to support the Women is what I hope will be a hotly contested opening game on Friday night against local rivals Ottery St Mary.”

He rounded things off adding: “I am very keen to integrate the club’s younger players into the first team squad whenever possible and I shall certainly be looking to get as many of the Budleigh U18 and U16 players as I can involved at some stage over the season.”